Antonio Cromartie's secrets to gaining speed, agility

A: I don't even do protein shakes. Biggest thing for me is eating before and getting a lot of the right kind of carbs and protein before and after. I'm a healthy eater. If I am working out in the morning I'll typically have four eggs over medium with a chicken breast, oatmeal and a bagel. After the workout I put an emphasis on refueling myself because I put my muscles through a lot of wear and tear. Those meals feature a lot more chicken and some pasta. Again, taking in good carbs and protein helps refuel and rebuild your muscles. But, you can treat yourself to bad carbs once a week at the end of a workout. I do that at least once a week -- not every day though. It helps to give your body a bit of shock and reward after constantly eating healthy.