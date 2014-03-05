Antonio Cromartie's ball-hawking tips

A: Figure out where you are on the field. If you're past 15 or so yards, the ball is going down the field. When you're in great position, you're able to control the receiver. You can turn around, find the ball, and make a play. A lot of the routes cornerbacks have to defend are quick underneath routes, so it's tougher to get a chance to track the ball on those. You need to understand the receiver and the offense you're facing that week. Know his tendencies and what routes he runs out of what formations. This will help you understand the concepts of what the receiver is going to give you on a given play, and make you that much better defending him.