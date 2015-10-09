Around the NFL

Antonio Cromartie: Odell Beckham 'a one-year wonder'

Published: Oct 09, 2015 at 12:51 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Giants wideout Odell Beckham has more receiving yards over his first 16 games than any player in NFL history, but Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie isn't impressed.

"'Cause right now he's a one-year wonder," Cromartie said Friday on ESPN. "It's just one year."

Cromartie referenced this week's complaints from Bills defenders, who labeled Beckham a "prima donna" and a "golden boy" after he threw a punch at Buffalo linebacker Preston Brown.

"I need to see it on an every-game basis," Cromartie said. "Not him getting penalties or something like that or sucker-punching somebody. I think it's all about how you carry yourself throughout your whole entire career."

Still, Cromartie went out of way to offer the "utmost" respect for Beckham's outrageous production -- 115 catches for 1,612 yards and 14 touchdowns over one full season -- acknowledging that Beckham "had the most production out of any receiver I've seen in 16 games since Randy Moss."

"But you have to do it week in and week out and depend on that person," Cromartie said. "No matter if you're getting double- or triple-teamed. Moss didn't complain when he got double- or triple-teamed, and people went after him also."

Your move, ODB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History: March 29 to April 4; Jimmy Johnson resigns as Cowboys head coach

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

DeSean Jackson on joining Rams: Reuniting with Sean McVay an 'intriguing' factor

Newly signed Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson revealed his intrigue with playing for coach Sean McVay, who was the veteran's offensive coordinator for three seasons in Washington. 
news

2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

Veteran wideout ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿ will return to San Francisco for a second stint with the club after agreeing to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Los Angeles Chargers signing quarterback Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing quarterback Chase Daniel as their backup, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Ravens signing WR Sammy Watkins to one-year, $6 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens are signing free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Aaron Jones happy to re-sign with Green Bay, believes Packers have 'unfinished business'

After the threat of free agency made things unclear in Green Bay's backfield, running back Aaron Jones made it clear he wanted to remain a Packer after signing a four-year deal.  
news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency. Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver Willie Snead﻿. Check out what else is happening around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick  in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection. 
news

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick from Dolphins; Miami gets No. 12 pick, two future firsts

The 49ers are acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft from the Dolphins, while Miami gets the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, charged with fourth-degree felony of receiving stolen firearm

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com. Lattimore was arrested for failure to notify possession of a firearm, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW