Antonio Cromartie: Odell Beckham 'a one-year wonder'

Giants wideout Odell Beckham has more receiving yards over his first 16 games than any player in NFL history, but Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie isn't impressed.
Cromartie referenced this week's complaints from Bills defenders, who labeled Beckham a "prima donna" and a "golden boy" after he threw a punch at Buffalo linebacker Preston Brown.
"I need to see it on an every-game basis," Cromartie said. "Not him getting penalties or something like that or sucker-punching somebody. I think it's all about how you carry yourself throughout your whole entire career."
Still, Cromartie went out of way to offer the "utmost" respect for Beckham's outrageous production -- 115 catches for 1,612 yards and 14 touchdowns over one full season -- acknowledging that Beckham "had the most production out of any receiver I've seen in 16 games since Randy Moss."
"But you have to do it week in and week out and depend on that person," Cromartie said. "No matter if you're getting double- or triple-teamed. Moss didn't complain when he got double- or triple-teamed, and people went after him also."
Your move, ODB.