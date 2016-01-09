Antonio Brown suffers concussion in Steelers' win

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced after the Steelers' wild-card victory over Cincinnati that Brown was concussed on a late hit by Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict. Burfict was called for a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness with 22 seconds left after taking a late shot to Brown's head. The ball had clearly gone by Brown before the hit. Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was called for a subsequent unsportsmanlike penalty that set up the Steelers' game-winning field goal.