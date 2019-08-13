Around the NFL

Antonio Brown rejoins Raiders training camp in Napa

Published: Aug 13, 2019 at 01:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After Antonio Brown had his grievance regarding his old helmet denied, the Oakland Raiders receiver has returned to training camp in Napa, California.

Brown has been away from the team for more than a week dealing with his foot injury and helmet complaint.

After losing his bid to wear a helmet that is more than 10 years old, however, Brown has little recourse left with that particular gripe.

Now that he's back, attention will return to Brown's frostbitten feet. How soon he will actually hit the practice will depend on the recovery timetable.

NFL Network's Michael Silver noted in his reporting about the helmet issue that the headwear grievance had more to do with keeping Brown off the practice field than the foot trouble. If Brown reports to the Raiders and is right back at practice, you could take that as confirmation.

Any work Brown is able to get in during the remaining training camp practices and preseason is a bonus. At this point, he appears set to be ready for Week 1, which was always the goal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Saints QB/TE Hill not expected to play vs. Panthers, but WR Chris Olave should be good to go

New Orleans Saints quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill is not expected to play Sunday versus the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. In addition, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) is likely going to be out, while wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (ankle) should be able to play, according to Rapoport.
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips arrested for DWI

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested and charged with driving while impaired Friday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

NFL concludes Bengals were compliant with injury report policy in regard to QB Joe Burrow's wrist injury

The NFL has found the Cincinnati Bengals fully compliant with the league's injury report policy as it relates to quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of Week 11's game against the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chiefs activate LB Nick Bolton (wrist) off injured reserve

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing his way for a return this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro not allowed on sidelines vs. Cowboys; 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw fined

After last week's sideline altercation with 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw, Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro won't be allowed on the sidelines for Sunday night's road game against the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Greenlaw was fined $10,927 for his hit on DeVonta Smith, per Pelissero.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaire Alexander on Packers' recent turn of fortune: 'I'm not going to call myself a prophet, but I called it'

The Green Bay Packers have turned their season around since the beginning of November, winning four of their last five to storm back into playoff contention -- something cornerback Jaire Alexander foresaw coming.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr clears concussion protocol, expected to start Sunday vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who passed concussion protocol late Friday afternoon, is expected to start versus the 1-11 Carolina Panthers.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) questionable for Sunday's matchup vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (groin) is listed questionable for Sunday's Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr (concussion, rib, right shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (concussion, rib, right shoulder) practiced fully on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy feeling 'good' after appendectomy, set to coach Sunday night vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he's feeling good after undergoing an appendectomy on Wednesday and indicated his coaching duties won't be hindered on the sidelines against Philadelphia.