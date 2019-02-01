Around the NFL

Antonio Brown only wants 'to win,' no matter where

Published: Feb 01, 2019 at 01:19 AM
Herbie Teope

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown proved to be a man of few words Thursday evening at the EA Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Brown has done most of his talking through social media since the end of the regular season. But he gave a short interview with USA TODAY Sports on his future, which is very much in the air.

"I just want to win, you know?" Brown said. "I just want to win. Play with a team that's going to win."

So, does that mean there are other options than his current home in Pittsburgh?

"Doesn't matter where," Brown said.

And that was that, a very brief interview that spanned less than 30 seconds with Brown offering 23 words on what he wants to see happen after his benching in Week 17 for skipping a walkthrough practice.

None of what Brown said Thursday helped provide a solution to his issues with the Steelers, of course.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II indicated in early January that he was open to trading the four-time All-Pro receiver before appearing to soften his stance last week.

If the Steelers are able to repair a clearly damaged relationship, of which former Pittsburgh linebacker James Harrison says the blame falls squarely on head coach Mike Tomlin, then Brown might end up staying.

In the meantime, where Brown, who is under contract with the Steelers through 2021, plays in 2019 and beyond should command more than its share of the offseason spotlight.

