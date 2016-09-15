Antonio Brown on league fines: 'Nothing to a boss'

In a league filled with entertainers, Brown rises to the cream of the crop by design. He has flashy hair, a great fashion sense and loves to get down in the end zone. He added fancy, powder-blue cleats to that on Monday, for which he was later fined $6,076 by the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Oh, and about that penchant for dancing ...
In case you weren't coherent for the Twerk Heard 'Round the World, Brown scored, gyrated (a dance he called the "Boomin'") and drew a flag for a 15-yard penalty. The dance solicited the second of Brown's two fines -- this one for $9,115 -- from Monday's game.
His response to the $15,191 hit to his wallet?
Brown finished with a boss-like 126 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' blowout win over the Redskins. His pockets might be a little lighter this week, but a year after leading the league in receiving, his stock has never been higher. We're primed for more touchdowns, more dancing, more "get off my lawn" responses and most importantly, more entertainment.