Around the NFL

Antonio Brown on league fines: 'Nothing to a boss'

Published: Sep 15, 2016 at 11:39 AM

Antonio Brown is all about the show.

In a league filled with entertainers, Brown rises to the cream of the crop by design. He has flashy hair, a great fashion sense and loves to get down in the end zone. He added fancy, powder-blue cleats to that on Monday, for which he was later fined $6,076 by the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Oh, and about that penchant for dancing ...

In case you weren't coherent for the Twerk Heard 'Round the World, Brown scored, gyrated (a dance he called the "Boomin'") and drew a flag for a 15-yard penalty. The dance solicited the second of Brown's two fines -- this one for $9,115 -- from Monday's game.

His response to the $15,191 hit to his wallet?

"Nothing to a boss," Brown said, via ESPN.

Brown finished with a boss-like 126 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' blowout win over the Redskins. His pockets might be a little lighter this week, but a year after leading the league in receiving, his stock has never been higher. We're primed for more touchdowns, more dancing, more "get off my lawn" responses and most importantly, more entertainment.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips arrested for DWI

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested and charged with driving while impaired Friday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

NFL concludes Bengals were compliant with injury report policy in regard to QB Joe Burrow's wrist injury

The NFL has found the Cincinnati Bengals fully compliant with the league's injury report policy as it relates to quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of Week 11's game against the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chiefs activate LB Nick Bolton (wrist) off injured reserve

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing his way for a return this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro not allowed on sidelines vs. Cowboys; 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw fined

After last week's sideline altercation with 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw, Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro won't be allowed on the sidelines for Sunday night's road game against the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Greenlaw was fined $10,927 for his hit on DeVonta Smith, per Pelissero.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaire Alexander on Packers' recent turn of fortune: 'I'm not going to call myself a prophet, but I called it'

The Green Bay Packers have turned their season around since the beginning of November, winning four of their last five to storm back into playoff contention -- something cornerback Jaire Alexander foresaw coming.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr clears concussion protocol, expected to start Sunday vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who passed concussion protocol late Friday afternoon, is expected to start versus the 1-11 Carolina Panthers.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) questionable for Sunday's matchup vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (groin) is listed questionable for Sunday's Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr (concussion, rib, right shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (concussion, rib, right shoulder) practiced fully on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy feeling 'good' after appendectomy, set to coach Sunday night vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he's feeling good after undergoing an appendectomy on Wednesday and indicated his coaching duties won't be hindered on the sidelines against Philadelphia.
news

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) ruled out vs. Bills 

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills.