Around the NFL

Antonio Brown on Derek Carr: 'He's a great teammate'

Published: May 28, 2019 at 09:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr recently raved about getting to know wide receiver Antonio Brown not just as a player, but a person.

Carr admitted last week during an interview with NFL Network's M.J. Acosta that he didn't know much about Brown's past, but quickly pointed out that Brown has worked hard, attends all meetings and provides mentorship to young players.

"That man is awesome," Carr told Acosta. "He's a great teammate, he's a really good friend."

On Tuesday, it was Brown's turn to discuss his growing relationship with Carr on and off the field, and the wide receiver provided an explanation on why their budding chemistry is essential to overall success.

"It's extremely important to have a relationship off the field because playing football, you get mental tired, you get frustrated," Brown told reporters. "You always want to have that respect for a guy to know where he's coming from, know what he stands for and know what's important to him, so you guys can be on the same page and do what you desire to do and desire to win."

After a well-documented breakdown of relationships in Pittsburgh, especially with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, perhaps the change of scenery is exactly what Brown needed.

So far, so good for Brown and Carr as the two players get to know each other with hopes of helping turn around the Raiders' misfortunes of the past two seasons.

"Camaraderie is key," Brown said. "Any team you need camaraderie to win, to know the guys and have their back, so that's where we are here today. Build camaraderie, show the guys what I'm about and continue to build it."

Brown has quickly acclimated to his new surroundings and doesn't hesitate to lead by example.

And his energy on the field during OTAs and team meetings has helped forge a bond not just with Carr, but among the wide receiver group as the Raiders enter a second week of organized team activities.

"We're bringing the juice," Brown said. "Challenging each other every day, competing and just holding each other accountable knowing what to do, knowing how to do it and bringing it to the meetings, to the practice field and being able to execute."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

