 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Antonio Brown keys Steelers to AFC North title

Published: Dec 28, 2014 at 03:52 PM
Author Image
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Antonio Brown returned a punt for a touchdown and sealed the AFC North for Pittsburgh with a 63-yard touchdown reception in the Steelers' 27-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Our takeaways:

  1. It may have been a pyrrhic victory for the Steelers, as Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell never returned after suffering a third-quarter knee injury. We believe Bell has been Pittsburgh's most valuable player as well as the NFL's most dynamic running back this season. Backup Josh Harris, an undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest, showed better than expected speed on a 59-yard run that was nullified by a holding penalty. Harris and pint-sized speed merchant Dri Archer would likely split duties if Bell can't go against the Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
  1. Antonio Brown should be a lock as a first-team All-Pro after leading the NFL with 129 receptions and 1,698 yards to go with 13 receiving touchdowns, one passing touchdown and another special teams score. Brown is the only player in history to record at least five catches and 50 yards in all 16 games; he's now accomplished the feat in back-to-back seasons. Ben Roethlisberger finished tied with Drew Brees for the most passing yards (4,952) in the league.
  1. The Andy Dalton-to-A.J. Green connection is responsible for the most interceptions in the league since 2011. Dalton tossed two more in Green's direction Sunday night, one of which was a high pass and the other a miscommunication. Green was forced from the game for concussion tests after fumbling on a pivotal play late in the fourth quarter. If healthy, he and Dalton will try to get the postseason monkey off their backs against Colts cornerback Vontae Davis, who has been among the NFL's best cover men this year.
  1. After the Bengalsinstalled him as the featured back following the first loss to the Steelers, rookie Jeremy Hill led the NFL in rushing over the final three weeks. He has been the team's best weapon since then, showing an impressive power-quickness combination.
  1. The Bengals finished last in the league in sacks this season and failed to take Roethlisberger down even once in their two December meetings. Andrew Luck will pick Paul Guenther's defense apart if he's afforded time to throw.
  1. The Colts will have an edge on the Bengals in the kicking game next week. Adam Vinatieri had his first missed kick of the season on Sunday whereas Cincinnati's Mike Nugent has yet to connect over 50 yards on three attempts. The Bengals have lacked faith in Nugent in recent weeks.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 17 game and debates the MVP race between Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community celebrates America 250 on Fourth of July

NFL teams and players joined in on social media to celebrate the Fourth of July.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 90-81: Steelers' Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner see slight drop

"The Top 100 Players of 2026" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X and NFL+!

news

Former NFL cornerback LeRoy Irvin, two-time All-Pro with Rams, dead at 68

Former NFL cornerback LeRoy Irvin, a two-time All-Pro with the Los Angeles Rams, has died at 68, the team announced Thursday.

news

Cardinals TE Trey McBride excited to have RB Jeremiyah Love 'on our side': That dude's a 'stud'

The Arizona Cardinals will require more offensive firepower to keep up in a daunting NFC West. Tight end Trey McBride believes No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love can provide them with that.

news

Jaguars DL Arik Armstead says it was 'impossible to ignore the chatter' regarding his future this offseason

Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead took note of earlier predictions Jacksonville might move on from him, but he remains on the team and focused on delivering his best performance.

news

Broncos CB Riley Moss not thinking beyond contract year: 'It'll handle itself' like it always has

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss is entering the final year of his rookie contract but knows he can contribute best by focusing where his feet are.

news

Jahan Dotson eager to showcase talent with Falcons: I didn't 'have that opportunity the past couple years'

Jahan Dotson's first four years as a pro involved stints with two teams and a well of untapped potential. After signing with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, he believes NFL home No. 3 will finally afford him a chance to fully showcase what he can do.

news

NFL news roundup: Texans waive DE Xavier Thomas, CB Ajani Carter from injured reserve

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos LB Nik Bonitto focused on being 'better player than I was the previous year'

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season after posting a career-high 14 sacks, but he believes there's still plenty more meat left on the bone.

news

Texans guard Ed Ingram: Landing in Houston was 'best thing to ever happen' to my career

Texans guard Ed Ingram found a home in Houston. Now he's ready to take his game to the next level after enjoying the best season of his career thus far in 2025.

news

Bears QB Caleb Williams on his haters: 'I love them'

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams knows the more he succeeds, the louder the haters will become. He'll just sit back and listen.

news

Bills WR DJ Moore buys out store's entire stock of his shirts to give them away to fans

Before playing his first game in Buffalo, DJ Moore is already ingratiating himself with Bills fans, having bought out a store's entire stock of his shirts to give away.