Antonio Brown insists there's no issue with LB Burfict

Published: Mar 21, 2019 at 05:03 AM
Herbie Teope

They were once were bitter rivals in the AFC North, but Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict are apparently now the best of pals as new teammates with the Oakland Raiders.

And at this rate, there might be a future outing with Brown and Burfict joining hands near a campfire singing Kumbaya and roasting marshmallows.

A day after Burfict, who has a history of questionable hits on Brown, offered high praise on the wide receiver, Brown had his turn Thursday with a post on Instagram emphasizing there is plenty of respect between the two players.

Brown, who once called Burfict "an idiot," further signaled no animosity with the linebacker in a Tuesday night tweet stating the two talked .

So, there you have it after three straight days of documented evidence and declarations of a budding friendship.

Everything is clearly under the bridge with Brown and Burfict and bygones are bygones, so would anyone be surprised if the next social media post from either player shows them on a summer vacation together?

