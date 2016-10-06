Around the NFL

Antonio Brown fined again for end zone celebration

Published: Oct 06, 2016 at 02:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Antonio Brown continues to draw fines for his somewhat provocative end zone celebrations.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was fined $24,309 for his touchdown dance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, a source informed of the fine told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday.

It's the second time this season Brown has been hit in his wallet for showing off his post-whistle moves in the end zone. He drew a fine of $6,076 for a celebration during the team's season opener against the Washington Redskins.

Still, it doesn't seem like the fines are going to keep Brown away from showing off some of the skill set he refined as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" earlier this year.

"Nothing to a boss," Brown said last month after his first fine. This time around? "It's a write-off."

So far this season, Brown has lived up to boss-like standards. He had four catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Chiefs. Heading into Week 5, he ranks sixth among receivers in yards (369) and is tied for the most receiving touchdowns (4).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dalvin Cook 'dialed up' for debut with Ravens in Divisional Round: 'I'm ready to give it all I have'

Dalvin Cook is hopes to be a major contributor for the league's No. 1 rushing offense as the veteran RB makes his Ravens debut in Saturday's Divisional Round game versus the Texans. 
news

Chiefs downgrade WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) to out for Divisional Round game vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is officially out for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills due to hip and ankle injuries.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on rookie WR Rashee Rice's growth: 'I think he's come a long way'

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce praised rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice's growth in his first season.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Buccaneers-Lions in NFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down four things to watch for when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Chiefs-Bills in AFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down four things to watch for when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round.
news

Raiders hire Antonio Pierce as full-time head coach

This time around, the interim coach is sticking with the Silver and Black. The Las Vegas Raiders have named Antonio Pierce as their next head coach, the team announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews not activated off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 11, was not activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans.
news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan won't alter coin-toss strategy vs. Packers, QB Jordan Love

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan won't be changing his strategy of deferring the ball to start the game after the Green Bay Packers prompted last week's blowout of the Dallas Cowboys by electing to receive. 
news

Dion Dawkins on Bills finally hosting Chiefs: 'Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It's cool. So good luck'

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins says "it's cool" that the team is hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Divisional Round game.  
news

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to interview for Bears offensive coordinator position 

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is set to interview for the Chicago Bears' vacant offensive coordinator position on Friday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and Ian Rapoport reported.