Antonio Brown fashions own jersey to support Browns

Sports can lead to some strange shifting allegiances.
A player once abhorred by fans can become a hero when he trades jerseys and aids a new home team. Or a team needing help to make it to the postseason can find it in themselves to root for a longtime rival on a temporary ad hoc basis.
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the latter position, needing the Cleveland Browns to beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday for a chance to swipe the AFC North.
Antonio Brown took to Twitter on Wednesday to show his support for Cleveland adding an "s" to his No. 84 jerseys.
"I've talked to a couple of them, giving them some motivation," Haden admitted, via the team's official website.
The Steelers (8-6-1) need to beat or tie the Cincinnati Bengals -- part of the equation that has been oddly overlooked as a formality at this point -- and have the Browns take down the Ravens on the road to take the division.
The other (less likely) ways the Steelers can sneak into the playoffs: Beat the Bengals and have the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans game end in a tie.
"I'm like Jim Carrey right now in 'Dumb and Dumber,'" guard Ramon Foster offered. "'So you're saying we have a chance,' that's where I'm at."