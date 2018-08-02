Around the NFL

Antonio Brown day to day with undisclosed injury

Published: Aug 02, 2018 at 11:17 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Antonio Brown is out of commission, though the cause is unclear.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Thursday the team sent Brown from the team's camp in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to Pittsburgh for evaluation for an unspecified injury.

Brown led the league in receiving yards last season (1,533) as part of the league's No. 3 offense.

The absence opens up opportunity for rookie receiver James Washington to get more reps and make a larger impact as he acclimates to the NFL and attempts to work his way into a role within Pittsburgh's offense. It also adds importance to the other receivers down the roster -- Eli Rogers, Justin Hunter, Darrius Heyward-Bey -- to be prepared in case Brown's injury is more serious than anticipated.

With little information known on Brown's injury (Tomlin wouldn't even specify the body part), it's too soon to make one strong point or another. Check back when we know more.

