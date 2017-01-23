Antonio Brown couldn't break away from Patriots' D

Of course, knowing the football landscape we currently operate in, some will inevitably draw a crooked line between Brown's lack of explosive plays and his incident last week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Brown has a lucrative, six-figure deal with Facebook. Brown apologized to fans, coaches and teammates for posting streaming video from the locker room on Facebook Live after the win over the Chiefs. However, as Rapoport reported, the team is expected to fine him for the incident.