Antonio Brown (concussion) ruled out by Steelers

Brown torched the Broncos during their previous meeting this season back in late December. Brown's 18 targets, 16 catches, 189 yards and two touchdowns made up the best performance Denver yielded to a receiver this year. It was not an uncommon story for his opponents, though. Brown's balletic movement and field vision are second to none, and while the cause of his concussion was embroiled in controversy, there is no debate about its long-term impact for Pittsburgh.