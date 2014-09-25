Antonio Allen's goal: Hold Megatron to zero catches

"I feel like it's going to be a great matchup," Allen said. "I'm going to do everything in my power to not let him walk out of that game with a catch. That's my standard for all the receivers I ever go up against. I haven't seen anything on film yet, but I'm pretty sure he has some weaknesses, just like everybody else, some things he can work on. It's going to be my job to watch the film and try to exploit it."