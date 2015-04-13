Around the NFL

Antoine Bethea on 49ers: 'We've got to keep it rolling'

Published: Apr 13, 2015 at 03:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers' defense has seen as much high-profile turnover this offseason as any NFL team. The stunning retirements of Patrick Willis and Chris Borlandcontinue to cause startled reaction from teammates

"It was definitely a surprise," safety Antoine Bethea said, per ESPN.com. "But, like Vernon (Davis) said, it put everything into perspective. This game is short-lived and you've got to put everything into it while you're playing this game.

"Two great players. Chris Borland came on strong for us towards the end of the year, but we've got to keep it rolling. I'm pretty sure we're going to have guys that are going to step in and play some great football for us."

The changes at linebacker aren't only losses for the 49ers' defense.

Bethea's secondary lost two starting cornerbacks in Chris Culliver and Perrish Cox. It's the second consecutive season that the 49ers have lost two starting corners.

The 30-year-old Bethea isn't worried about importing a new coordinator in Eric Mangini or having to replace two more starters in his secondary, because he believes the players next in line are ready to make the leap.

"It's going to be fine," Bethea said. "I have no worries about that. I think last year, I think there was a lot of talk about our secondary, but I think our secondary did pretty good last year. We've got a lot of young guys.

"T-Brock (Tramaine Brock) is healthy and once we come together, get this camaraderie together out here working, pushing each other, get these OTAs, minicamps and all that, I think we'll be fine."

The 49ers led the NFL with 23 interceptions last season. With the changes in front of them, the back end might be asked to step up even more in 2015, even though they've gone through big -- albeit much quieter -- fluctuations themselves.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest moves and debates if Michael Bennett should change his tune on Jimmy Graham. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared why he believes the team can turn it around with six games left in the season.

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

Packers OT David Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) avoids injury report, appears set to return vs. Packers

Justin Fields is on track to return to the field this weekend. The Bears quarterback did not appear on Chicago's Friday injury report, essentially clearing the way for him to start Sunday versus NFC North rival Green Bay.

news

Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, but ruled out vs. Seahawks; QB John Wolford to start

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford cleared concussion protocol but still won't play Sunday against the Seahawks. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford is out for Week 13 due to a neck injury.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Brian Daboll, Giants; Bills, Cowboys next

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes has hit the visits portion of its elongated journey. The star receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL injury, met with Giants brass Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson on hot streak: 'I'm still on the rise'

Green Bay rookie receiver Christian Watson is on a torrid streak, generating six touchdowns and 265 receiving yards on 12 catches over the past three games. Watson believes he's just scratching the surface of his potential.

news

Aidan Hutchinson on being passed over by Jaguars: 'I guess my arms were just not quite long enough'

The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft square off Sunday when Travon Walker's Jaguars face Aidan Hutchinson's Lions. Hutchinson said Thursday he thought he would be playing in Jacksonville "for about three months, and then a week before the draft, something changed."

news

Jordan Poyer: Bills defense wanted 'one-dimensional game' against Mac Jones, Patriots

The Bills defense put the clamps on the Patriots offense, holding New England to a measly 242 yards. Safety Jordan Poyer said the Bills knew they'd be in an excellent position to win if they stopped the run and forced Mac Jones to throw.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones on sideline blowup in loss to Bills: 'Just kind of let my emotions get to me'

Thursday night's Amazon Prime Video broadcast showed QB Mac Jones yelling on the sidelines during the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Bills. The assumption from the majority of viewers was that Jones directed his ire at play-caller Matt Patricia. But the quarterback said after the game it wasn't directed at anyone specifically.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen continues mastery of Patriots, makes history in Thursday night win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen bested the Patriots for a third time in a row, made history and threw one of the greatest 8-yard touchdown passes you're ever going to see.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bills' win over Patriots on Thursday night

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills won in lopsided fashion over the Patriots on "Thursday Night Football" for their third straight win in the rivalry.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE