Around the NFL

Anthony Sherman, Kansas City Chiefs reach extension

Published: Nov 05, 2014 at 04:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs have locked up one of the NFL's best lead blockers.

The team announced Tuesday that fullback Anthony Sherman has signed a contract extension.

"It was important for us to keep Anthony here in Kansas City," general manager John Dorsey said. "He brings a lot to our football team with not only his play, but his work ethic, leadership and character. He doesn't get a lot of recognition at his position, but he has been a key component to our success as a team."

For the second consecutive season, Sherman boasts the highest Pro Football Focus grade among NFL fullbacks.

Symbolic of Andy Reid's underappreciated Chiefs, Sherman is a key component in an effective, ball-control offense that has succeeded with Jamaal Charles as the only Pro Bowl-caliber player.

