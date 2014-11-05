Anthony Sherman, Kansas City Chiefs reach extension

"It was important for us to keep Anthony here in Kansas City," general manager John Dorsey said. "He brings a lot to our football team with not only his play, but his work ethic, leadership and character. He doesn't get a lot of recognition at his position, but he has been a key component to our success as a team."
For the second consecutive season, Sherman boasts the highest Pro Football Focus grade among NFL fullbacks.
Symbolic of Andy Reid's underappreciated Chiefs, Sherman is a key component in an effective, ball-control offense that has succeeded with Jamaal Charles as the only Pro Bowl-caliber player.
