Anthony Lynn returns to work at Chargers' facility

The head coach is in.
Anthony Lynn is back to work for the Chargers, according to a tweet from the team.
Sporting a fashionable powder blue mask dotted with sunshine gold lightning bolts, Lynn returned with a backpack and box likely crammed with files and much of the work he's spent his last few months compiling. His return to the team's Costa Mesa, California, facility makes the Chargers the latest NFL team to welcome back its coaching staff as clubs slowly reopen facilities and resume operations on a limited scale due to COVID-19.
Players are still not allowed to return to the team facilities unless rehabbing under the direction of team medical personnel.