Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 05:58 PM

Anthony Lynn returns to work at Chargers' facility

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The head coach is in.

Anthony Lynn is back to work for the Chargers, according to a tweet from the team.

Sporting a fashionable powder blue mask dotted with sunshine gold lightning bolts, Lynn returned with a backpack and box likely crammed with files and much of the work he's spent his last few months compiling. His return to the team's Costa Mesa, California, facility makes the Chargers the latest NFL team to welcome back its coaching staff as clubs slowly reopen facilities and resume operations on a limited scale due to COVID-19.

Players are still not allowed to return to the team facilities unless rehabbing under the direction of team medical personnel.

Related Content

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Von Miller pens essay for TIME on social injustice: 'Say their names'

Denver Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller took some time recently to pen an essay for TIME Magazine and share his perspective on the ongoing movement to end systemic racism and police brutality.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) warms up during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Gronk, Bucs replace Tampa high school's football gear lost in fire

A fire at Blake High School in Tampa Bay destroyed nearly all the football team's equipment last month. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, with help from the Bucs Foundation, is stepping in to help.
Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick
news

Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said during a Tuesday morning appearance on CBS that the NFL still needs to acknowledge Colin Kaepernick.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
news

Dalvin Cook holdout would be 'virtually prohibitive' for RB 

The current CBA seriously discourages a player like Dalvin Cook from entering a holdout because it can directly affect his ability to reach unrestricted free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) defends during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Panthers, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Tre Boston encouraged by changed Panthers organization

The veteran safety and his Carolina teammates exercised their right to protest peacefully last week. It was a far cry from where he and his fellow Panthers found themselves in 2016.
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, NFL vice president Troy Vincent speaks to the media during an owners meetings in Key Biscayne, Fla. Vincent has sent a letter to several prospects inviting them to participate “live” in the NFL draft in three weeks. The Associated Press on TuesdayMarch 31, 2020, obtained the letter sent by the league's football operations chief to prospective early selections in the draft, which will be held remotely on April 23-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
news

NFL EVP Troy Vincent calls on star players to put 'words into actions'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Troy Vincent said he appreciated Commissioner Roger Goodell's statement decrying systematic oppression of black people and hopes players continue to use their voice to push the conversation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) looks to pass an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Saints' Jameis Winston promises his career is far from finished

Since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2015, Jameis Winston's career has seen numerous ups and downs, including an infamous 2019 campaign. Ahead of his first season with the Saints, Winston maintains that his transition to being a backup does not mean his goal of being a QB1 again is an afterthought.
Todd Gurley passed his physical with Falcons Monday
news

Todd Gurley passed his physical with Falcons Monday

Todd Gurley agreed to terms with the Falcons more than two months ago, but the NFL stopped player physicals and closed club facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carlos Hyde 'open to the competition' with Seahawks RBs
news

Carlos Hyde 'open to the competition' with Seahawks RBs

Carlos noted that "everybody knows" Chris Carson is Seattle's starter if he's healthy. The admission he's playing for second won't stop the running back from aiming higher.
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. Tennessee won 43-13. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Browns TE David Njoku: 'If I can stay healthy, the sky is the limit'

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku only played in four games last season due to a wrist injury. However, the former first-round pick is now healthy and aiming for a bounce-back season.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Saints beat the Titans 38-28. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas partners with RIP Medical Debt

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas has partnered with RIP Medical Debt and made a donation that will wipe out approximately $2.3 million in medical debt for economically challenged families in the greater New Orleans area.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL