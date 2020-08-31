Around the NFL

Anthony Lynn quells talk of adding Earl Thomas to 'stacked' secondary

Published: Aug 31, 2020 at 01:28 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

August is the time of emerging from "on paper" dreams to "on field" realities.

That transition has produced its annual collection of harsh realizations, largely brought on by unfortunate injuries. The Chargers met one of their own over the weekend when safety Derwin James suffered a meniscus injury during Sunday's practice that NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported is likely to cause James to miss significant time.

The Chargers are suddenly a team that, on paper and in reality, might need some help at safety, even if their coach disagrees.

"Since you guys are constantly telling me how stacked my secondary is, why the hell would I be looking anywhere else?" Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Monday, per The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

The question might not have arisen had a notable safety not recently become available, and it's not a question exclusive to the Chargers. Folks around the league, from Los Angeles to Dallas to Cleveland have all inquired similarly: Will you pursue the services of Earl Thomas?

The exercise is tried, true and most often, fruitless for those asking, but with a player with a reputation such as Thomas', such a question is essentially required. Team A has a need, and Player X could fill that need (while also generating headlines).

We've heard for a week now that teams -- emphasis on the plurality -- are interested in Thomas, who has yet to learn of his next destination. We haven't seen much clarity beyond the vague group of "teams," though, meaning these questions are likely to continue to arrive.

For Lynn, the answer is no, at least publicly, and he's clearly already annoyed by the idea. With less than two weeks before the start of the regular season, it's not exactly the best time to welcome in a needle-moving veteran. It's also not the best time to see one of your best defenders -- a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate, no less -- go down with a serious injury.

Related Content

Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara starts his pass coverage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Raiders release veteran corner Prince Amukamara

The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
Aug 26, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) stretches during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
news

Monday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is back at practice after the passing of his mother. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton walks to the field for an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
news

Patriots QB Cam Newton excused from practice 

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was excused from practice Monday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson leaps over Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard as he carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle.
news

Pete Carroll: Seahawks RB Chris Carson 'looks great' and has 'fresh legs'

Chris Carson missed the end of the 2019 season due to a hip injury but the running back is ready to go now. Coach Pete Carroll said he looks great and has fresh legs.
Jaguars waive RB Leonard Fournette after three seasons
news

Jaguars waive RB Leonard Fournette after three seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars have decided to move on from Leonard Fournette. The team announced the stunning decision to waive the running back on Monday morning. 
One year later, O'Brien believes Tunsil, Clowney trades were in Texans' best interests
news

One year later, O'Brien believes Tunsil, Clowney trades were in Texans' best interests

It's been one year since the Texans made major trades that saw LT Laremy Tunsil arrive and DE Jadeveon Clowney exit, and coach/GM Bill O'Brien gave his thoughts on the moves with clear hindsight.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor runs a drill during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
news

Eagles rookie WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) could miss start of season

Philadelphia's newest receiver will have to wait to make an immediate impact. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Eagles' rookie WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) will miss a few weeks as the 2020 approaches. 
Washington running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Rising Washington RB Antonio Gibson: 'I'm going to get it done'

Rookie back Antonio Gibson is getting more reps at practice and plenty with the starters. He knows coach Ron Rivera and his staff, "see something in me." And he's ready to make it count, stating: "You throw me in there and I'm going to get it done."
Philadelphia Eagles Jeffrey Lurie walks the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
news

Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie: There's been a 'sea change' in NFL owners working with players on social justice

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie sounded off on several topics Sunday, including the country's handling of COVID-19 and race relations. He believes the league is taking important steps addressing the latter.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James (33) warms up during an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Chargers S Derwin James (meniscus) will miss significant time

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who missed all of the 2019 season, is likely to miss significant time with a meniscus injury he suffered during Sunday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings defeated the Saints in overtime, 26-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

'Special time' for Taysom Hill as he studies QB

When the season starts, Taysom Hill will return to his usual, yet unpredictable, role, but for now he's rejoicing in learning the quarterback position behind future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL