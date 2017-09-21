Around the NFL

Anthony Lynn: 'It's not the same old Chargers'

Published: Sep 21, 2017 at 04:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

They're 0-2 following a pair of soul-crushing, last-second losses. But this isn't a repeat drama for the Chargers, according to head coach Anthony Lynn.

"We talked about that a little bit in our team meeting," Lynn said this week, per ESPN's Eric D. Williams. "Some people say, 'Same old Chargers.' It's not the same old Chargers. We lost a couple of close games. We have 14 games left. We'll see. We'll see at the end."

The first two games of the season for Los Angeles have boiled down to the final, glaring seconds, with newbie kicker Younghoe Koo having a chance to tie Denver in Week 1 and take the lead over Miami last Sunday. In both cases, the undrafted rookie booter missed, leaving the Bolts down and out heading into Week 3.

The team's fate certainly feels like a carbon-copy meltdown from campaigns past, but it's not just Koo. The Chargers have struggled to generate a balanced offense. While the rest of the surging AFC West blasts victims with the run, Los Angeles is averaging merely 54 rushing yards per game on the ground, second worst league-wide.

"I've always been a coach who takes whatever the defense gives you," Lynn said. "But I do believe at some point, you're gonna have to run the football to win.

"And the running game will travel, in all types of weather. You can't always pass the ball. We do have to get the running game better."

Lynn has been a ground-game proponent for years, so expect this year's Chargers to toil on toward a balanced attack. The early results have been rough, but the first-year coach is correct: This season is still in its infancy. There's plenty of time to rewrite the script.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 5 Monday inactives: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) to be inactive vs. Raiders

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss his third game of the season due to a nagging hamstring injury, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to seek multiple opinions on injured hamstring

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will seek multiple medical opinions on his injured hamstring, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) expected to play Monday night vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is expected to play in Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals offense took 'a step closer to who we really are' in Arizona

The Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection flourished for the Bengals in Week 5 and it has Cincinnati looking forward to getting its season on track after a slow start. 
news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor returns to game action after injury, extension, notices shift in RB market

With a new multi-year deal in hand, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was on the field in the 23-16 Week 5 win over the Titans. Taylor, who inked a $42M extension on Saturday, said his deal represents a step forward for the running back market.
news

Kyle Juszczyk: Brock Purdy 'deserves more respect' after 49ers' blowout win over Cowboys

﻿Brock Purdy﻿ torched Dallas on Sunday night in a 42-10 victory, the most lopsided result in the history of the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry. The second-year QB went 17-of-24 passing with four TDs, took just one sack and didn't turn the ball over.
news

Jets players back OC Nathaniel Hackett in win over Broncos: 'Getting this win for him was very huge'

Leading up to Sunday's game in Denver, New York Jets coaches and players brushed aside the motivation provided by Broncos coach Sean Payton's offseason comments calling out OC Nathaniel Hackett. However, it was clear the players and club were seething underneath.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers Grade 3 AC joint sprain, to miss one month or more 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Dak Prescott on Cowboys' 42-10 loss to 49ers: 'Most humbling game I've ever been a part of'

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ had his finger stepped on during his Dallas Cowboys' lopsided loss Sunday night to the San Francisco 49ers. It was his pride that came away worse for the wear. 
news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni on 'huge' QB sneak to end first half: I have 'confidence in the play that nobody likes that we run'

Nick Sirianni rolled the dice and went for it from the 1-yard line with two seconds to go in the first half. The play was a Jalen Hurts sneak. And, as usual, it wasn't stopped. 