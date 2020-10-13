Chargers coach Anthony Lynn: 'We've just got to finish these damn games'

Anthony Lynn's Chargers have played admirably in 2020, but have just one win to show for it in their first five weeks.

In the aftermath of Los Angeles' heartbreaking overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, Lynn told reporters he "never thought" this team would lose four in a row. The fashion in which they've lost them, though, has been rather familiar, with each coming by a margin of one possession.

That was the tale of the 2019 Chargers as well, who lost nine of 11 games by one possession. But these Chargers -- who have seen all five of their games come down to one possession, and are 0-2 in overtime games -- are doing it in a different fashion. First, instead of hanging on to an over-the-hill veteran in ﻿Philip Rivers﻿, they're competitive while running with rookie quarterback ﻿Justin Herbert﻿, who is dazzling onlookers, including those who doubted him coming out of Oregon. And they're also doing it while dealing with a bevy of injuries.