Anthony Davis' departure continues 49ers' tumultuous offseason

The undercurrent of dissatisfaction in San Francisco was obvious for more than a year, ever since that first fissure appeared when the Cleveland Brownsmade an aborted run at trading for Harbaugh. Harbaugh was undoubtedly a grating personality even as he pushed the 49ers to a level of success they had not seen in more than a decade. Team brass surely thought it could get over the top and win a Super Bowl with less abrasiveness and more cohesion between the front office and the head coach's office -- that was a bet on general manager Trent Baalke's eye for talent over Harbaugh's ability to lead it. But owner Jed York's contention in March that the talent was better than the results it yielded would almost certainly never be repeated now, not even by York.