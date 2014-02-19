Anthony Barr, Ryan Shazier lead LBs seeking big combine

OLB Anthony Barr, UCLA: Barr (6-foot-4, 248 pounds) should wow people at the combine with his athleticism -- especially when you consider his size. His stock has dropped a bit of late, but he still is considered a first-rounder. He has played just two seasons at linebacker and appears to have a high ceiling at the position because of his athleticism. There's no question he needs work against the run and in coverage, and his production tailed off at the end of the 2013 season. But did we mention his athleticism is tremendous?