Anthony Barr: I never meant to injure Aaron Rodgers

"It's unfortunate, I hate to see anybody get hurt. I know how hard he works each week to prepare to be able to play. It's a gift and a privilege to be able to play on the field each week, so I would never try and take that away from anybody, let alone one of the best players in our game," Barr said. "I think it's a dirty play in some people's eye because of the injury. I think if he gets up, then we're not having this conversation."