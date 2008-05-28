Answering some emails from fans outside the U.S.

Kjartan, pass interference is one of the biggest rule situations in football. As it relates to when a defender can touch a receiver, it has to do with the first five yards from the line of scrimmage. An eligible receiver is considered to be an obstructing opponent only to a point five yards beyond the line of scrimmage unless the player who receives the snap (usually the quarterback) clearly demonstrates no intention to pass the ball. The defender can maintain continuous and unbroken contact within the five yards until the receiver is even with him. Defenders can't push a receiver from behind. Keep in mind if a ball is thrown at the receiver in the first five yards of the line of scrimmage the defender can't be in contact with the receiver.