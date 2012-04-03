Anschutz exec says developer committed to stadium

Published: Apr 02, 2012 at 08:31 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An executive for the company that wants to build an NFL stadium in downtown Los Angeles says the developer is committed to the idea and willing to buy a team himself in order to make the deal work.

Anschutz Entertainment Group President Tim Leiweke told the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/HMAIOL ) Monday that developer Philip Anschutz is ready to write a check for both the downtown stadium and a team as long as he can get a "reasonable" deal out of the football league.

The Times say Leiweke downplayed recent reports that NFL executives are dissatisfied with the terms of AEG's proposal for a team.

On Thursday the company plans to issue a 10,000-page environmental impact report for the stadium project. That will be followed by a 45-day public comment period.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

