Anquan Boldin sparks San Francisco 49ers; plus 32 questions

Boldin brought more to San Francisco than great hands, shrewd route running and extreme physicality as a blocker and after-the-catch runner; he also exudes attitude in a locker room full of big hitters and bold personalities. It was not at all shocking that during Sunday's most contentious sequence -- triggered by Green Bay linebacker Clay Matthews' overtly unsportsmanlike lunging neck tackle of Kaepernick as the quarterback ran out of bounds at the Packers' 6-yard line in the second quarter -- Boldin was among the first and most furious responders, charging into the fray to grapple with Packers cornerback Sam Shields as left tackle Joe Staley teed off on the shaggy-haired perpetrator.