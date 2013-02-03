Anquan Boldin, Paul Kruger help hard-working Ravens win XLVII

Pocket movement. We heard all week about the athleticism of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. That was well-deserved praise but we might have short-changed Flacco's mobility. Flacco didn't pop any long runs but he did put on a clinic on how to successfully navigate his way around pressure. He avoided three potential first-half sacks by bailing out of the pocket and he successfully climbed up in the pocket to connect on a 56-yard touchdown toss to Jacoby Jones. That play was eerily similar to the tying touchdown pass late in the playoff game against the Broncos.