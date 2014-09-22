Anquan Boldin on refs: That crap cost us another game

Anquan Boldin feels like a lot of San Francisco 49ers fans out there. He's blaming the officials for the team's two-game losing streak.
"For me, it's been obvious the last two weeks: The amount of calls that have gone against us and the amount of calls that we've gotten hasn't been close," Boldin said, via The Sacramento Bee. "Every week, its the same thing -- send the tape in, the NFL just reports back, 'We made a mistake.' But at the same time, the crap cost us another game. At some point, they need to be held accountable."
Based on my Twitter mentions Sunday night, 49ers fans truly believe that the calls are the deciding factor in these games. But the officials don't explain a defense that has looked ordinary, especially after halftime. And the calls don't explain why the 49ers' offense is so disjointed. Frank Gore is complaining about the team's pass-heavy approach, and there are questions about whether the 49ers' locker room is fully buying into what Jim Harbaugh is selling.
The proof will be on the field in the coming weeks. Thus far, the 49ers have not played like a cohesive group. It's a team that looks headed for a lot of drama on and off the field.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps all of the Week 3 action and picks the top team in the AFC.