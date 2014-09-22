Around the NFL

Anquan Boldin on refs: That crap cost us another game

Published: Sep 22, 2014 at 05:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Anquan Boldin feels like a lot of San Francisco 49ers fans out there. He's blaming the officials for the team's two-game losing streak.

"For me, it's been obvious the last two weeks: The amount of calls that have gone against us and the amount of calls that we've gotten hasn't been close," Boldin said, via The Sacramento Bee. "Every week, its the same thing -- send the tape in, the NFL just reports back, 'We made a mistake.' But at the same time, the crap cost us another game. At some point, they need to be held accountable."

Based on my Twitter mentions Sunday night, 49ers fans truly believe that the calls are the deciding factor in these games. But the officials don't explain a defense that has looked ordinary, especially after halftime. And the calls don't explain why the 49ers' offense is so disjointed. Frank Gore is complaining about the team's pass-heavy approach, and there are questions about whether the 49ers' locker room is fully buying into what Jim Harbaugh is selling.

The proof will be on the field in the coming weeks. Thus far, the 49ers have not played like a cohesive group. It's a team that looks headed for a lot of drama on and off the field.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps all of the Week 3 action and picks the top team in the AFC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys say they are aware of CB Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to fatal shooting

The Dallas Cowboys released a statement Friday stating that they are aware of cornerback Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to a fatal shooting that occurred last month in Dallas.

news

Colts signing Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to two-year deal

Five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore is signing a two-year deal with the Colts, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 15

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Lions would meet with Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett next week.

news

Seahawks' Al Woods believes 'winning culture' will make up for loss of Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Veteran defensive lineman Al Woods cited the team's culture as the reason he's confident Seattle can keep winning despite the losses of Wilson and Wagner.

news

Broncos' Garett Bolles compares Russell Wilson to Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Denver Broncos left tackle Garret Bolles had high praise for Russell Wilson, comparing the QB to a trio of NBA Hall of Famers.

news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: QB Justin Fields in 'great spot' learning offense

With voluntary workouts underway for the Bears since April 4, quarterback Justin Fields is fast at work learning his second offense in as many seasons with rookie head coach Matt Eberflus now running the show. So far so great where Fields is concerned, according to the former Colts defensive coordinator.

news

A.J. Green returning to Cardinals on one-year deal

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green is returning to the Cardinals on a one-year deal, the team announced.

news

Kyler Murray not expected to play for Cardinals without new contract

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is not expected to play in Arizona this season without a new deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

news

Sammy Watkins agrees to one-year, $4M contract with Packers

After a Thursday visit with the Packers, Sammy Watkins is signing a one-year, $4 million deal to join Green Bay, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Geno Smith re-signing with Seahawks on one-year, $7M deal

Geno Smith is returning to Seattle. The veteran quarterback is expected to re-sign with the Seahawks on a one-year deal. He joins Drew Look in the QB room.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 14

The San Francisco 49ers are signing pass rusher Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins visiting Packers

The Green Bay Packers are hosting veteran WR Sammy Watkins for a free-agent visit on Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW