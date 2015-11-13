Anquan Boldin has no plan to retire after 2015 season

While other veteran wideouts such as Steve Smith and Malcom Floyd have announced intentions to retire after the 2015 season, Anquan Boldin has no such plans.
A free agent after the season, Boldin expressed a desire to return to San Francisco despite the 49ers' quarterback woes.
"In Arizona, one year it was Josh McCown, Sean King and then Kurt Warner, then it was Kurt Warner and Matt Leinart. It's nothing new to me," Boldin said.
"I haven't heard anything, at this point," Boldin said. "Hopefully I will hear something."
Boldin was coming off of back-to-back 100-yard performances prior to the hamstring injury that kept him out of last week's game.
If the 49ers opt to cut ties, Boldin would offer leadership, toughness and reliable production to a contender.
Back in September, former teammate Larry Fitzgerald told FOX play-by-play man Thom Brennaman that Boldin is "the toughest dude I've ever met in my life."
NFL praise doesn't come much higher than that.