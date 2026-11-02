Another Vikings offensive dud in loss to Lions makes it clear something major must change

DETROIT -- People often associate certain places with specific moments in time, especially when they're major events or turning points. In recent years, Ford Field has been one of those places for the Minnesota Vikings.

Here in 2024, coach Kevin O'Connell looked like he'd been punched in the gut after a 31-9 loss with the No. 1 seed on the line. Here in 2025, O'Connell seemed upbeat and optimistic about the team's trajectory after J.J. McCarthy's career-best performance. Here, Sunday evening, O'Connell walked to the podium in the stadium's basement with a facial expression that would be best described as spent.

The Vikings battled the Lions and fell 19-15 defeat, their first loss of the season, and O'Connell stood in this room surrounded by white cinder-block walls replaying the disappointment in his offense out loud.

"Thought we had a chance at Justin (Jefferson) on the play," O'Connell said, citing a sailed pass from quarterback Kyler Murray in the second quarter. "I think it just got away from (Murray). It's something you remember in the game, but we ended up scoring on the red-zone trip when I thought we had a chance.

"And then there was a third down …"

More missed opportunities, further ineptitude.

The Vikings were the NFL's last unbeaten team, but many argued they did it mostly with their defense. Until Sunday, Brian Flores' potent unit had shielded the offense's inconsistency from standing out as the major problem it is -- an issue that warrants significant change in some form or fashion.

As enticing as the idea of trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor might be, even that doesn't feel substantial enough. He could cover for some offensive line leakage. He could dictate how often opponents play two deep safeties against them. But could he place the ball accurately and deliver it on time when the team absolutely needs a completion? Could he heal all ills for a unit that, series after series, cannot seem to operate without stubbing its toe?

"Whether it's me or somebody else, it's been too many 'my bads,'" Murray said. "It's not good enough. It got us beat today."

Early-season injuries delayed a wholesale evaluation of the offense, even after an uneven training camp. Five quarters against the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints offered hope. But last week's win over the Colts left Minnesota's offensive ascent back at square one, and that's where the Vikings still sit.

Ahead of Sunday, all of the circumstances seemed advantageous. Detroit's defense entered the game as a bottom-tier unit according to almost every statistic, having allowed more than 20 points to all but one of its previous opponents. Then, during the game, the Lions lost starters D.J. Wonnum, Brian Branch, Jack Campbell and D.J. Reed to injury.

Those departures allowed for a late Vikings touchdown drive. But the Lions came back to retake the lead, and the overarching results resembled the poor production up to this point of the season.

"We're in November now," O'Connell said. "And we've got to start working with the same urgency we've had. The preparation has been really good, but it's just continuing to wait for that consistent four quarters of good football and see what that looks like."

The Vikings offense ranks 26th in the league in points per drive, 28th in yards per play, 29th in success rate and 31st in EPA per play eight weeks into 2026. Segmenting these numbers between the run and pass does not help the cause. In full, the unit finds itself with minimal rhythm and little to hang its hat on from an identity perspective.

Minnesota's offense has not scored a touchdown in the first quarter all season. Only the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos are going three-and-out at a higher clip than Minnesota's 28.9 percent, according to Next Gen Stats.

In previous years, Minnesota wanted to employ an under-center, vertical passing game. This season, the team has transitioned to more of a shotgun, run-oriented approach. They seem to feel caught between the two worlds. The blend has resulted in an inefficient run game and a non-explosive passing attack.

On Sunday, the Vikings believed it would be difficult to move the Lions' heavier personnel groupings up front. So, they structured their game plan around early-down passing. But Murray's misfires became a theme in those instances. He lofted a pass to Jefferson down the left sideline, but the throw fell a few yards in front of him. He couldn't progress to the back side of a passing concept and was sacked by Lions defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard.

Three times, Murray sailed passes in Jefferson's direction, one of which came at a critical juncture late in the first half and was intercepted by Reed.

Protection breakdowns contributed to some of the problems. Video shots of the sideline throughout the game showcased the collective angst.

Jefferson stewed on the bench, rocking back and forth and internalizing the extended struggle. Murray viewed snapshots of plays on tablets with irritated reactions. After some incompletions, coaches reacted with aggressive shoulder slumps and displeased hand gestures.

"Yeah, it's frustrating," tight end T.J. Hockenson said. "But we know how close we are, and I never waver with this team or this offense. We have some of the best players in the world at their position."

Yet the lack of impact from the unit's stars epitomizes the overall concern.

Jefferson has only one 100-yard receiving day in his last 18 games. Meanwhile, fellow first-round pick Jordan Addison has only two 100-yard showings since 2024. Both hauled in crucial passes Sunday. Jefferson's one-handed touchdown catch gave the Vikings the lead in the second quarter. Addison's 51-yard snag in the fourth quarter gave the team life.

These two weapons are on pace for a combined 106 receptions this season, fewer than Jefferson has had individually in three separate seasons.

For as much as the team has leaned into a turnover-prevention style focused on maximizing time of possession, this utilization of its resources almost challenges the Vikings' roster construction in the first place.

Solutions are paramount now. The Vikings' schedule doesn't get any easier with a forthcoming three-game stretch against the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers. On an even higher level, the team possesses a championship-level defense already expending valuable energy that could perhaps be better spent later in the season.

Neither O'Connell nor the Vikings' veterans pinpointed one thing, in particular, that needs tweaking. Jefferson declined to speak at all postgame, which is his way of creating urgency for something tangible to change starting now.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.