Another unsung hero could decide Super Bowl winner

It is not a coincidence that the defense regained its opportunistic prowess with the return of Porter (and CB Jabari Greer) to the lineup. The second-year cover man was quietly enjoying a spectacular season prior to his knee injury, and his presence gives coordinator Gregg Williams the ability to use some of the exotic pressure packages that have been a hallmark of his defenses for years. In this matchup, Porter will be counted on to blanket Reggie Wayne and Pierre Garcon on the outside. How well he fares in his one-on-one matchups against the Colts' playmakers will determine how often Williams will be able to utilize some of the all-out blitzes that have given opponents problems throughout the postseason.