Announcer Nantz to become youngest to receive Rozelle Award

CANTON, Ohio -- Announcer Jim Nantz will receive this year's Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame for "longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football."
Nantz has been the lead play-by-play voice for CBS' NFL coverage since 2004. He also was honored by the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame with the Curt Gowdy Media Award in 2002. Nantz joins Dick Enberg and Gowdy as the only broadcasters to be recognized by both the football and basketball halls.
Nantz will receive the award Aug. 5 during a dinner the night before the enshrinement ceremony. At 52, he is the youngest recipient of the Rozelle Award.
