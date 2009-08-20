Announcement of Williams sisters buying into Dolphins coming Tuesday

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins' partnership with tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams will be announced at the team's training complex Tuesday.
The team scheduled the event Thursday, billing it as a "major corporate announcement" hosted by owner Stephen Ross.
On Wednesday, a person familiar with the agreement said the sisters would become the latest celebrities to own a stake in the Dolphins. The person didn't want to be identified because the team hasn't confirmed the deal.
Musicians Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan and Marc Anthony recently bought small shares of the team, and Ross also forged a partnership with singer Jimmy Buffett.
The Williams sisters, who live in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., have combined to win 18 Grand Slam titles.
