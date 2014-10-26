Around the NFL

Ankle injury sidelines Lions' Calvin Johnson vs. Falcons

Published: Oct 26, 2014 at 12:59 AM
Kevin Patra

The Detroit Lions will again be without star receiver Calvin Johnson.

Megatron tested out his ankle pregame, running on the field at Wembley Stadium in London, where the Lionswill take on the Atlanta Falcons, but the wide receiver was unable to play. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Lions' hope was to get Johnson a full month of rest, per a source informed of the Lions' decision.

It will be the third consecutive missed game for Johnson. Detroit, 5-2, won the previous two tussles. However, Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offense have struggled without their Pro Bowl receiver.

There was some optimism that Megatron, who was limited in practice all week, could play in front of the overseas audience. In the end, the Lions decided the most prudent move was to give their playmaker an extra week of rest. They hope to have Johnson back on the field following their Week 9 bye.

Golden Tate will be the focal point of Detroit's passing game once again. The wideout has carried the Lions' offense this season.

With Reggie Bush (ankle) also out, the Lions will again lean on Joique Bell in the ground attack with Theo Riddick playing a change-of-pace role and pass-catcher out of the backfield.

