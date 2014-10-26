Ankle injury sidelines Lions' Calvin Johnson vs. Falcons

Megatron tested out his ankle pregame, running on the field at Wembley Stadium in London, where the Lionswill take on the Atlanta Falcons, but the wide receiver was unable to play. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Lions' hope was to get Johnson a full month of rest, per a source informed of the Lions' decision.
It will be the third consecutive missed game for Johnson. Detroit, 5-2, won the previous two tussles. However, Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offense have struggled without their Pro Bowl receiver.
Golden Tate will be the focal point of Detroit's passing game once again. The wideout has carried the Lions' offense this season.
With Reggie Bush (ankle) also out, the Lions will again lean on Joique Bell in the ground attack with Theo Riddick playing a change-of-pace role and pass-catcher out of the backfield.
