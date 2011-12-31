Ankle injury sends Cardinals' Keith to injured reserve

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have placed offensive tackle Brandon Keith on season-ending injured reserve and elevated cornerback Marshay Green from the practice squad.
Keith already had been declared out for Sunday's season finale against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.
By moving Green to the active roster on Saturday, the Cardinals have some insurance if cornerback Patrick Peterson is unable to play because of a strained Achilles' tendon.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press