﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ caught one of the most improbable touchdowns that never was.

With just under 11 minutes left in the second quarter of a 3-3 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ lofted a pretty pass from just beyond the 50-yard-line, arching toward a streaking Hill in the end zone. The wideout prematurely jumped, and the ball ricocheted off his hands as he fell to the turf.

The pigskin followed.

After glancing off Hill's hands, the ball caromed off the helmet of trailing corner ﻿A.J. Bouye﻿ and popped into the air. With a newly found spiral, the oblong followed Hill to the ground, grazed the wideout's helmet and nestled snuggling into the crook of his arm.

The play happened so fast that to the world it looked like an incomplete pass. Even Hill had no idea he'd made the catch. It wasn't until after slow-motion replay showed the improbable catch did the world realize it'd been completed.

At that very moment, however, Chiefs punter ﻿Tommy Townsend﻿ was booting the ball away. Andy Reid could no longer challenge.

"I'll take the blame for that one," Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. "I've never had a receiver that didn't know he caught the ball. He came off and said he didn't catch it.

"I probably should've hung on to that a little bit longer to look at the replay. I've been doing this a couple years -- I've never had that situation. It was a new experience."

The missed chance for a TD kept the game close, with K.C. trailing 10-9 at halftime. The Chiefs eventually pulled away for the 22-16 win.