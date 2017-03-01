Andy Reid: Travis Kelce underwent shoulder surgery

Travis Kelce made news Wednesday beyond coach Andy Reid's commentary on the tight end's reality TV career.
Reid disclosed that Kelce underwent surgery to "clean up" his shoulder after the Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs. The procedure was to Kelce's labrum, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added.
Asked if it was major surgery, Reid replied, via The Kansas City Star, "No, I don't think so. He'll probably miss some time throughout the offseason, but he'll be ready, I believe, for camp."
Kelce appeared on Kansas City's injury report with a shoulder issue in early December, but suffered no dropoff in production. En route to his first All-Pro selection, he cleared the 100-yard mark in three of his next four games.
With New England's Rob Gronkowski also recovering from surgery, the NFL's top two tight ends will be monitored closely when training camps open in late July.