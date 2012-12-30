Andy Reid told he's out as Philadelphia Eagles coach

Published: Dec 30, 2012 at 09:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't waste any time delaying the inevitable.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that coach Andy Reid was informed during a Friday meeting with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie that he'd be fired after the season finale against the New York Giants, according to two sources. The Eagles are expected to formally announce Reid's firing Monday.

NFL head coach tracker

The Andy Reid era is over in Philadelphia. Which other coaches could lose their jobs in the days ahead? More ...

The Eaglesstrongly denied the report, saying Lurie and Reid will meet Monday. During the Eagles' postgame news conference, Reid denied talking to Lurie about his job status.

"Whatever he chooses will be the right thing," Reid said in regard to Lurie's decision. "He's always done things for the best interest of the Eagles, and I completely understand either way."

No matter when the news becomes official, the Reid era has ended in ignominious fashion. The Eagles finished a 4-12 season with a 42-7 loss to the New York Giants.

Reid was the longest-tenured coach in the NFL at 14 seasons, going 130-92-1 during the regular season. He led the Eagles to nine playoff appearances, including five NFC title games and one Super Bowl appearance.

The quick decision comes as no surprise. The Eagles are expected to aggressively go after some of the big names available in the coaching market. Oregon coach Chip Kelly and Penn State coach Bill O'Brien have been tied to Philadelphia in various reports.

Reid, meanwhile, doesn't figure to be out of work for long. Multiple reports have suggested Reid is interested in the San Diego Chargers job, but NFL.com's Albert Breer reported that interest doesn't appear to be mutual. Reid will want a lot of personnel control, and that wouldn't be the situation in San Diego.

Lurie surely regrets bringing back Reid for this season. The Eagles owner publicly read Reid the riot act after last season and said an 8-8 record wouldn't be acceptable. No one had any idea that things would get much, much worse.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: BYU WR Puka Nacua impresses; center rising into Round 1?

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice? Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm provide a look at five stars from Tuesday and more takeaways from the all-star game.

news

Move the Sticks: NFL head coaching hires & trades + East-West Shrine Bowl preview

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Las Vegas, Nevada as they're covering the East-West Shrine Bowl.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Five players who stood out in Tuesday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices

Bill Smith spotlights five standouts from Tuesday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices. Which quarterback is making waves in Las Vegas?

news

2023 NFL Draft order: 29 of 31 first-round picks locked in; Saints hold 29th selection via Sean Payton deal

The top 29 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order are locked in. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into Super Bowl LVII.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE