Andy Reid sees Chiefs rookie RB Emmett Johnson contributing in multiple ways: 'He has a little bit of' LeSean McCoy to him

Signing the Super Bowl LV Most Valuable Player isn't the only addition to a remade offensive backfield that has Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid enthusiastic.
Though the 2026 rookie class of running backs wasn't one celebrated for its depth, Reid is optimistic that fifth-round choice Emmett Johnson has the skill set to flourish with the Chiefs.
Beyond the running game, Reid views Johnson as a potential asset to the passing game and special teams. He even went so far as to compare him to six-time Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy.
"First of all, he's got a good feel for things, a smart kid, good kid. He's got that lateral quickness. We had LeSean McCoy here for a bit and he has a little bit of that to him, where he can shift gears and still get himself up the field quickly," said Reid, who coached McCoy with the Philadelphia Eagles and for a season with the Chiefs, via Saturday's team transcript. "I like the way he pass protects, I like the way he catches the football, and it looks like he can do that here. We're not doing live stuff, but the catching part he does easy. Probably most of all I just like his smarts. He's going to help on special teams, too. (special teams coordinator) Dave (Toub) has him in that up-back position on the punt team and (he's) able to make all the calls and get guys going in the right direction."
Kansas City's running back is hardly recognizable to last season's, which produced a 25th-ranked rushing game.
Gone are Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, the team's two leading rushers from 2025.
Second-year back Brashard Smith remains in the fold, joined by Johnson, former Arizona Cardinals back Emari Demercado and the club's crown jewel of the offseason, Kenneth Walker III.
Selected in the fifth round out of Nebraska, Johnson was the sixth tailback picked in the 2026 draft. He was first in the FBS last season with 151.8 all-purpose yards per game, showcasing the all-around production that Reid coveted.
He had career bests of 1,451 rushing yards and 370 receiving yards in 2025.
"It's important in this offense that you're able to catch the ball," Reid said. "You got to be able to block, and he showed that. At the same time, you have to be able to run the ball. The more you can do, we'll utilize you in those areas and it puts pressure on the defense."
In what capacity and volume Johnson will be utilized won't be glimpsed until September. However, in a year of such change for a Chiefs team that didn't go to the playoffs last season and is awaiting the return of quarterback Patrick Mahomes from a torn ACL, Johnson provides some optimism in more ways than one for an offense that needed some new blood.
The Chiefs spent their first four draft picks – including cornerback Mansoor Delane and defensive tackle Peter Woods in the first round – on defensive players before grabbing Johnson in the fifth.
Their first offensive prospect taken has arrived with potential aplenty to help resurrect a once mighty Chiefs offense.