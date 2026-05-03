 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Andy Reid sees Chiefs rookie RB Emmett Johnson contributing in multiple ways: 'He has a little bit of' LeSean McCoy to him

Published: May 03, 2026 at 02:50 PM
Author Image
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Signing the Super Bowl LV Most Valuable Player isn't the only addition to a remade offensive backfield that has Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid enthusiastic.

Though the 2026 rookie class of running backs wasn't one celebrated for its depth, Reid is optimistic that fifth-round choice Emmett Johnson has the skill set to flourish with the Chiefs.

Beyond the running game, Reid views Johnson as a potential asset to the passing game and special teams. He even went so far as to compare him to six-time Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy.

"First of all, he's got a good feel for things, a smart kid, good kid. He's got that lateral quickness. We had LeSean McCoy here for a bit and he has a little bit of that to him, where he can shift gears and still get himself up the field quickly," said Reid, who coached McCoy with the Philadelphia Eagles and for a season with the Chiefs, via Saturday's team transcript. "I like the way he pass protects, I like the way he catches the football, and it looks like he can do that here. We're not doing live stuff, but the catching part he does easy. Probably most of all I just like his smarts. He's going to help on special teams, too. (special teams coordinator) Dave (Toub) has him in that up-back position on the punt team and (he's) able to make all the calls and get guys going in the right direction."

Related Links

Kansas City's running back is hardly recognizable to last season's, which produced a 25th-ranked rushing game.

Gone are Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, the team's two leading rushers from 2025.

Second-year back Brashard Smith remains in the fold, joined by Johnson, former Arizona Cardinals back Emari Demercado and the club's crown jewel of the offseason, Kenneth Walker III.

Selected in the fifth round out of Nebraska, Johnson was the sixth tailback picked in the 2026 draft. He was first in the FBS last season with 151.8 all-purpose yards per game, showcasing the all-around production that Reid coveted.

He had career bests of 1,451 rushing yards and 370 receiving yards in 2025.

"It's important in this offense that you're able to catch the ball," Reid said. "You got to be able to block, and he showed that. At the same time, you have to be able to run the ball. The more you can do, we'll utilize you in those areas and it puts pressure on the defense."

In what capacity and volume Johnson will be utilized won't be glimpsed until September. However, in a year of such change for a Chiefs team that didn't go to the playoffs last season and is awaiting the return of quarterback Patrick Mahomes from a torn ACL, Johnson provides some optimism in more ways than one for an offense that needed some new blood.

The Chiefs spent their first four draft picks – including cornerback Mansoor Delane and defensive tackle Peter Woods in the first round – on defensive players before grabbing Johnson in the fifth.

Their first offensive prospect taken has arrived with potential aplenty to help resurrect a once mighty Chiefs offense.

Related Content

news

Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer: 'Scary' to think how good George Pickens can be

As sensational as his 2025 campaign was with Dallas, there's still plenty of improvement to be had by George Pickens, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer. It's a notion that is just downright frightening for the opposition.

news

Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' surprising third-round pick of RB Kaelon Black: 'We had him as the second-rated back'

Indiana's Kaelon Black became the sixth running back picked by the Niners over the last six drafts. Unsurprisingly optimistic that Black can succeed where other picks have floundered in the past, head coach Kyle Shanahan is of the mind that the Indiana product was the second-best back in the 2026 draft after No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love.

news

Malik Willis' first Miami throw goes embarrassingly high: 'I slipped'

Tossing out the first pitch at a Miami Marlins game Friday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis skied his offering wide and well over the mitt Graham Pauley.

news

Bills DB Damar Hamlin part of Guinness-record CPR training at NFL draft

During the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Damar Hamlin, the NFL, the American Heart Association and Dr. Mike Varshavski combined their efforts to take life-saving training to historic measures, setting the Guinness world record for "most people to complete CPR training in one hour."

news

NFL news roundup: Chiefs uncertain if QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) will participate in OTAs

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders graduates from University of Colorado Boulder

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is celebrating an accomplishment off the field before his second season in the NFL. On Saturday, Sanders returned to the University of Colorado Boulder to walk on the commencement stage and collect his diploma.

news

Titans OC Brian Daboll on No. 4 overall pick WR Carnell Tate: 'He's going to have to come in here and earn everything'

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is letting it be known that No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate will have to put in the work, even at rookie minicamps, to be a contributor in Year 1.

news

Browns coach Todd Monken 'not there yet' on deciding between Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders

Following a report from Cleveland.com on the early results from the team's anticipated quarterback battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, new coach Todd Monken wasn't willing to commit to a passer, nor was he interested in setting a deadline.

news

Mansoor Delane 'looking forward to being' Chiefs' next standout DB: 'Hopefully I stay'

Chiefs first-round draft pick Mansoon Delane told reporters on Friday that he hopes to be the "next standout DB" in Kansas City.

news

NFL news roundup: Free-agent WR Chase Claypool trying out for Packers

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dan Morgan: Panthers to sign QB Bryce Young to long-term deal 'at the right time'

Picking up Bryce Young's fifth-year option was the no-brainer move. The more difficult decision is whether the former No. 1 overall pick has done enough yet to warrant a contract extension from the Panthers.