Andy Reid's message to NFL, NFLPA: This is all of us vs. COVID

The upended NFL offseason led to comparisons to 2011 when a labor dispute kept players out of team buildings well into July.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who was in Philadelphia at the time, said that while offseason workouts have been scrapped, same as in 2011, the battle is much different.

"This time, this isn't us versus them," Reid said in a conference call for football personnel, via Peter King in his Football Morning In America column. "This isn't players versus owners and coaches. This is all of us -- players, coaches, owners, teams -- versus COVID."

In 2011, when the lockout was over, the league pressed ahead with little worry. This year, the NFL will continue to deal with the virus for the rest of the campaign.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Reid played a key role in the NFL and NFLPA agreeing on terms to open up training camps on time this week. Reid helped advise Commissioner Roger Goodell, spoke on a call with owners last week and was crucial in helping walk the union through what training camp could look like.

"I got on the phone with the union guys, and I had a lot of respect for them," Reid said. "They had concerns that we'd take care of the players physically. They insisted on that. The union did a nice job. Their concern was that as coaches we don't just throw 'em in the mix right away, don't ramp 'em up too fast. Which is smart. We can do that."