Around the NFL

Monday, Jul 27, 2020 10:03 AM

Andy Reid's message to NFL, NFLPA: This is all of us vs. COVID

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The upended NFL offseason led to comparisons to 2011 when a labor dispute kept players out of team buildings well into July.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who was in Philadelphia at the time, said that while offseason workouts have been scrapped, same as in 2011, the battle is much different.

"This time, this isn't us versus them," Reid said in a conference call for football personnel, via Peter King in his Football Morning In America column. "This isn't players versus owners and coaches. This is all of us -- players, coaches, owners, teams -- versus COVID."

In 2011, when the lockout was over, the league pressed ahead with little worry. This year, the NFL will continue to deal with the virus for the rest of the campaign.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Reid played a key role in the NFL and NFLPA agreeing on terms to open up training camps on time this week. Reid helped advise Commissioner Roger Goodell, spoke on a call with owners last week and was crucial in helping walk the union through what training camp could look like.

"I got on the phone with the union guys, and I had a lot of respect for them," Reid said. "They had concerns that we'd take care of the players physically. They insisted on that. The union did a nice job. Their concern was that as coaches we don't just throw 'em in the mix right away, don't ramp 'em up too fast. Which is smart. We can do that."

Reid being the voice of reason to both sides makes perfect sense. His longevity provides unique perspective, and the respect garnered from players, owners and other coaches is pervasive.

Battling COVID isn't a coaches-only problem. Players know they must be accountable to one another as well for the season to take place.

"We gotta find a way to get all 90 guys to do the right thing. That's hard," Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins told King. "New guys, rookies, might want to get out and party. It's not just about one person. You bleed together, you sweat together, you do not want to play with vets' money. Men look at it totally different than boys. Kids are gonna be kids, especially in a new environment for the first time. That's gonna be really important."

The idea that an undrafted rookie could derail a team's season if he irresponsibly puts himself in an avoidable situation -- costing high-priced vets millions -- is sure to be a talking point in locker rooms. There is a long-held belief that players should never get involved in another's contract situation. This year that "not messing with another man's money" takes on a different sort of meaning. 

"A lot of it comes down to the responsibility of the players," Chargers running back Austin Ekeler told King. "It sucks, but we are going to have to distance ourselves from our fans and in some cases from our family. Our job depends on our availability. It'll take some sacrifice. But if we want to go back to work, it's really gonna come down to putting ourselves in our own little bubble."

Related Content

Bill O'Brien: 2020 will be a 'difficult year for younger players'
news

Bill O'Brien: 2020 will be a 'difficult year for younger players'

With an elongated ramp-up period before practices begin and no preseason games to wet their feet during, rookies and young players will have a difficult learning curve to maneuver. It's an issue coaches, like Houston's Bill O'Brien, are acutely aware of this offseason.
Adams, Seahawks agreed safety will play '20 on existing contract
news

Adams, Seahawks agreed safety will play '20 on existing contract

The Seahawks' blockbuster trade for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams over the weekend didn't come without some clarity. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the two sides first agreed Adams would play 2020 on his existing contract.
Bears trade former second-round TE Adam Shaheen to Dolphins
news

Bears trade former second-round TE Adam Shaheen to Dolphins

Tight end Adam Shaheen will have the chance for a new start in 2020. The Chicago Bears are trading Shaheen, the 45th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
Six players placed on new reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Six players placed on new reserve/COVID-19 list

Six players were placed on the new reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, per the league's transaction wire. Among them is Browns running back/return specialist Dontrell Hilliard, who appeared in 14 games last season.
Roundup: Dolphins release former starters Trent Harris, Avery Moss
news

Roundup: Dolphins release former starters Trent Harris, Avery Moss

Defenders Avery Moss and Trent Harris combined for 11 starts in 2019, but Miami released them on Sunday ahead of the start of training camp.
Players positive for COVID-19 can be put on temporary IR
news

Players positive for COVID-19 can be put on temporary IR

During the 2020 NFL season, there will be a temporary injured reserve for players who test positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

After career year, Austin Ekeler takes Chargers' RB1 reins

For the first time in his NFL tenure, Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler will assume the role as the No. 1 running back. 
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a second quarter pass for a gain of 5 yards during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

The case of Raiders QB Derek Carr's quietly stellar 2019 season

When all was said and done in 2019, Derek Carr had 4,054 yards passing and a 70.4 completion percentage, becoming just the third quarterback in NFL history to have 4,000 or more passing yards and a 70% or better completion rate in a single season, per NFL Research.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is latest addition to Chiefs' scoring parade

If Kansas City and former LSU standout running back have their way, they will each have back-to-back titles to celebrate. 
Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
news

Chargers agree to terms with first-round LB Kenneth Murray 

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, the No. 23 overall pick, on his four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per an informed source. 
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) looks on as he walks off the field after the NFL week 9 regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won the game 34-3. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Suspended WR Martavis Bryant unlikely to play in 2020

Former Steelers, Raiders wideout has drawn interest from teams, but has yet to apply for reinstatement and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says it's unlikely he'll play again this year. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL