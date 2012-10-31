Andy Reid right to keep Michael Vick as Eagles' starter

Nick Foles was named the backup quarterback before the season started for a reason; he's not suddenly better than Vick eight weeks later. Yes, Foles had a great preseason, throwing for 553 yards and six touchdowns while giving up just two picks in limited action. But preseason performances aren't a great predictor of success when the games count. Defenses play vanilla across the board, and this was certainly the case against Foles, who took snaps with the second-string offense for much of the preseason. Foles didn't face the kinds of complex blitz schemes or hidden coverages he would in the thick of the regular season. For the most part, he was playing against other rookies and slappies who were just as green as him.