Andy Reid pained after Kansas City Chiefs' loss to Colts

Published: Jan 04, 2014 at 01:08 PM
The injuries piled up. The bumps, bruises and concussions took their toll on the Kansas City Chiefs. But the biggest pain came from the gut-punch following a 28-point lead dissolving in 25 minutes.

Andy Reid's pain was palpable as he gave the media their allotted time following the 45-44 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

"I think the guys played well," Reid said. "We didn't do well enough though. We got to take care of the thing at the end there, you got to score points."

Sometimes silence says it all.

"Sometimes the game speaks for itself, so you don't have to say a whole lot," Reid said.

The Chiefs suffered their eighth straight playoff loss. Their last postseason win came nearly 20 years ago -- Jan. 16, 1994, when Joe Montana guided the Chiefs past the Houston Oilers.

Since that time, pain has trumped pleasure in Kansas City. Yearly expectations did nothing but raise the guillotine, allowing the blade to fall further.

It was an ominous start for the Chiefs, who lost one-third of their offense when Jamaal Charleswent out with a concussion just six plays into the game.

It seemed like losing Charles might not matter -- nor a plethora of other injuries that piled up -- as the Chiefs whipped the Colts thoroughly in the first half, building a 31-10 lead at intermission.

Alex Smith played his best game of the season. He killed the Colts with his feet and with his arm. Smith completed 30 of 46 passes for 378 yards and fourtouchdown tosses. There was no checkdown in his game today.

Still, there was a sack-fumble in his own end that aided the Colts' comeback and a fatal intentional grounding on the final drive of the game.

When the Colts scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:21 remaining, Smith had a chance to lead his team on an epic field-goal march to put his stamp on history.

On fourth-and-11 from his own 43, Smith hit Dwayne Bowe on the sideline. The wide receiver's foot touched down inches out of bounds.

Those inches caused another year of pain in K.C.

