Around the NFL

Andy Reid on Poe's TD toss: 'Bloated Tebow Pass'

Published: Dec 25, 2016 at 11:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The 2016 Kansas City Chiefs and the story of the Big Man TD.

When Andy Reid gets a chance to take it to an AFC West rival, he does it with an exclamation point.

Early in the season in a double-digit win over the Oakland Raiders, Reid called for a TD to 346-pound nose tackle Dontari Poe on a 1-yard backward pass. That play was called "Hungry Pig Right."

In Sunday's blowout over the Denver Broncos, Reid once again called Poe's number. The massive D-lineman lined up in the Wildcat formation at the goal line and threw a short jump pass to Demetrius Harris to finish the scoring in the 33-10 shellacking.

The Poe toss play was called "Bloated Tebow Pass," Reid said after the game, recalling the former Broncos QB Tim Tebow, who became known for -- among many things -- the jump pass during his days at Florida.

"I've learned this over time: You can't score enough points against these teams,'' Reid said. "We don't take anything for granted. We're going to score as much as we can do it.''

Poe certainly became the heaviest player in NFL history to pass for a touchdown. He set the record for the heaviest man to rush for a score earlier in the year.

While Denver fans will surely take offense to the Chiefs rubbing it in with a big man score, most Broncos players didn't sound slighted.

"I'm happy for the big guy,'' Von Miller said, via ESPN.com. "The loss is unfortunate ... they were up, they had the opportunity to score a touchdown. If the joystick was in my hand, I probably would have done it the same way. It's all good, and we'll see those guys two times next year.''

Added Aqib Talib: "There was time on the clock, and they were close enough to score a touchdown ... it's football. When they get inside the 10, they're going to go with some crazy kind of formation, crazy plays. This time, they had a D-tackle pass for us.''

The defending Super Bowl champs might have understood the play call, but they also won't forget the "Bloated Tebow Pass" anytime soon.

"Great play by them," safety Darian Stewart said. "Oh yeah, absolutely ... any time a defensive lineman throws a touchdown on you, you definitely remember that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow on Bengals' 5-2 start: 'We're not satisfied'

In the aftermath of an emphatic 41-17 win over the Ravens on Sunday that shook up the perception of these new-age Bengals, Joe Burrow has made it known that Cincinnati isn't resting upon any laurels or rejoicing in a 5-2 start. 
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt to undergo potentially season-ending shoulder surgery

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is set to undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. 
news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry returns to play Chargers after 'bittersweet' departure

After seven games with the Patriots, Hunter Henry is heading back for a Southern California homecoming Sunday to face the Chargers, who Henry played for his first five seasons.
news

NFL teams can now interview head coaching candidates during last two weeks of season

Teams are now allowed to interview a candidate for a head coach position during the final two weeks of the regular season with the consent of the employer club. The interview can be virtual, and once the employing team gives consent, the candidate will be able to interview for any open head coach role.
news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Texans trading former Pro Bowl RB Mark Ingram back to Saints

Mark Ingram is headed back to his original NFL home. The Texans are trading the veteran running back to the Saints, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. Ingram spent the first eight years of his career in the Big Easy.
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) out Thursday vs. Packers

J.J. Watt is out of Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a shoulder injury, the team announced. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on trade rumors: 'I don't not feel wanted'

Last week, Dolphins HC Brian Flores was the one saddled with the responsibility of dispelling rumors involving Miami's purported interest in Texans QB ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. This week, it was ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s turn to answer questions about his uncertain future with the Dolphins.
news

Teddy Bridgewater on 3-4 Broncos: 'It's not time to panic, but it almost is'

Despite Denver's recent struggles, which includes an offense that's scored just 16 points per game and a defense allowing 25.3 points per game since Week 3, Teddy Bridgewater﻿ says there is no panic in the locker room.
news

Raiders owner Mark Davis frustrated over when he learned of Jon Gruden emails

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis expressed his displeasure Wednesday with the timing of when he learned of Jon Gruden's emails, which led to Gruden's resignation as head coach Oct. 11.
news

Robert Saleh: QB Mike White to start vs. Bengals, Joe Flacco won't join Jets until Friday

The Jets' trade acquisition of quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ won't keep Mike White from making his first career start. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that White, who relieved injured starter Zach Wilson last week, will start against the Bengals on Sunday.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) limited in practice as evaluation progresses

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is progressing from a calf injury sustained in Week 6. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday Prescott would participate in individual drills and be evaluated from there.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW