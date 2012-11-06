Andy Reid, Michael Vick primed to get Philadelphia Eagles' boot

There is so much wrong with the 3-5 Eagles that it would be impossible for me to cover it all in one article, but let's start with their offseason philosophy. Under Reid's direction, the Eagles tried to create a more player-friendly culture. The team reworked many contracts, signing unhappy receiver DeSean Jackson to an extension and inking other players to additional extensions that would not have fit with the Eagles' past extension policy. Reid wanted to make sure his locker room was not affected by any contract disputes, and assumed the resulting happiness would result in a more unified team. The Eagles also did not add any significant free agents, believing that they were closer to being the "Dream Team" they were supposed to be in 2011, when their vaunted squad finished 8-8.