Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs must avoid perils of perfection

The distraction of the "undefeated" buzz surely will prompt a rote response from Andy Reid -- something like, "We're just playing one game at a time" -- and that is exactly the approach the Chiefs must take. Still, it will be impossible to completely ignore constant references by the fans and media. Beyond trying to control the talk in the building, Reid doesn't really have a say in it. The fans and media will pound away until the Chiefs lose their first game. After that, the talk will focus on whether or not K.C. can secure a No. 1 seed and how close its defense can come to the single-season records for sacks and scoring D. Ultimately, it's OK to be energized by the euphoria that winning brings. It makes it that much easier for a coach to get everyone to buy into the program. And the talk of records broken and playoff possibilities can be used as a carrot -- a kind of validation -- for your team.