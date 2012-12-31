Andy Reid, Chip Kelly headline list of NFL coaching candidates

He was hired by the Broncos at 32, and that didn't end well, but McDaniels is still regarded as bright offensive mind with a fantastic future. What he'll have to prove is that his people and management skills have improved, as he was not a popular figure in Denver upon his departure. He's smart enough to adjust, though his move might not come for a bit. He went back to New England to provide stability for his young family, and word is he will be very careful about his next move. Also, he doesn't seem to see going home to Northeast Ohio as the dream scenario that some think it is for him.