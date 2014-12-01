Andy Reid: Chiefs have 'stalled these last two weeks'

Kansas City has impressed us for stretches this season with an active pass rush and a grind-it-out offense that relies on MVP candidateJamaal Charles to dial up big numbers week after week. Still, the lack of a downfield passing game makes this team a tough watch. As Chris Wesseling pointed out, Andrew Luck has generated more touchdowns on passes that traveled at least 20 yards through the air than Alex Smith has even *attempted *over the same distance this season.