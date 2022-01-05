Around the NFL

Andy Reid: COVID adjustments helped Chiefs prepare for short-week 'curveballs' ahead of Saturday finale

Published: Jan 05, 2022 at 08:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When the NFL moved to an 18-week season, it came with an added twist in the form of two season-finale Saturday games.

The league office didn't notify the clubs of the Saturday matchups until Sunday night. Ultimately the NFL selected the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos matchup and the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles bout to lead off the week.

Having one fewer day to prepare could be met with complaints from the four clubs, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted that the recent schedule juggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made the team adept at adjusting on the fly.

"I guess COVID has helped us in that area, being able to hang in the box and swing at curveballs and not bail out," Reid said when asked if he liked the Saturday format in the final week. "So, we're a little bit used to the sudden change. It just affects a lot of people -- I'm talking about from (team president) Mark Donovan on down to all of us. Everybody's got to move things around and organize, and we're lucky to have a good organization with guys who like to work -- you know, (general manager) Brett Veach and so on. All the heads of their department really bust their tail to make sure it goes smooth. As a head coach, I appreciate that."

The Chiefs need a victory over the Broncos to keep hope alive for the No. 1 seed.

The first Saturday game of Week 18 kicks off in Denver at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 local) on ESPN/ABC. Following the Chiefs-Broncos bout, the Cowboys-Eagles game is slated to start at 8:15 p.m. ET in Philly, also on ESPN/ABC.

Related Content

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny highlight Players of the Week

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Seattle running back Rashaad Penny lead the Players of the Week for Week 17 . 
news

Dan Campbell had no issue with Seahawks' late end-around in blowout win: 'It's up to us to stop them'

While some coaches might have taken an issue with Seattle running a 30-yard end-around at the very end of a 22-point blowout, Lions coach Dan Campbell shrugged.
news

Melvin Gordon laments Broncos squandering 'well-built' roster as Denver misses postseason again

The Denver Broncos were officially eliminated from the playoffs last weekend and running back Melvin Gordon wasn't hesitant to discuss his frustration.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin downplays record 15th season in a row of .500 or better

By virtue of Pittsburgh's 26-14 victory on Monday, Mike Tomlin was ensured of a 15th straight season finishing at .500 or above. It is the longest such streak to begin a head coach's career, breaking a tie with Marty Schottenheimer (Cleveland Browns, 1984-1997).
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 4

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a chance to play Saturday versus the Broncos, per coach Andy Reid. Plus, more news from around the NFL.
news

Baker Mayfield ruled out for Week 18; Browns QB to have shoulder surgery as soon as possible

Browns QB Baker Mayfield won't play in Week 18 and will have shoulder surgery as soon as possible, coach Kevin Stefanksi told reporters on Tuesday. 
news

Titans LB Bud Dupree cited for misdemeanor assault following altercation at pharmacy

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was cited by Nashville Police for misdemeanor assault on Tuesday following a Sunday altercation at a local pharmacy.
news

Black College Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 2022 class on Tuesday and will induct its seven newest members on June 18, 2022.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2021 NFL season

Playoff-clinching scenarios within the AFC and NFC ahead of the final week of the 2021 regular season.
news

Jerry Jones says Cowboys intend to play starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles: 'We plan to play to win'

Of all the Week 18 outcomes that can impact NFC playoff seedings, very few of them would allow the Cowboys to improve their current standing as the No. 4 seed. Nevertheless, the club has no intention of resting starters ahead of the first round of the playoffs when they close the regular season Saturday against the Eagles.
news

Rams coach Sean McVay expects Cam Akers (Achilles) to play 'in some form or fashion' vs. 49ers

During his weekly show, Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Akers is set to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after tearing his Achilles in July.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW